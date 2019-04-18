VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) is Beacon Financial Group’s 5th Largest Position

Beacon Financial Group increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises about 2.6% of Beacon Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.41. The stock had a trading volume of 294 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 12 month low of $1,401.70 and a 12 month high of $1,575.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

