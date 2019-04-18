Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Stake Lowered by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,074 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.84 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $88.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

