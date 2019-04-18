Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) Shares Bought by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,499,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,736,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,642,000 after buying an additional 41,277 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,480,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $164.70. The company had a trading volume of 398,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,563. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $167.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.5462 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

