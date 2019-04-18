Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (VV) Stake Increased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,304,000. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,855 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.74. 25,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,062. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $107.34 and a 52 week high of $135.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.7583 per share. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

