Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 291.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,359,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,749,000 after purchasing an additional 243,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31,703 shares in the last quarter. Yale University grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 158,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $43.96 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0816 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

