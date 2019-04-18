Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,033 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 698,629 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,220 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 52,225 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000.

VFH opened at $68.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

