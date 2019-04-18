Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $117.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.42 and a fifty-two week high of $125.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

