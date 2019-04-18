ValuEngine Upgrades EZCORP (EZPW) to “Hold”

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $584.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. EZCORP’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EZCORP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in EZCORP by 393.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 690,645 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,842,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after buying an additional 264,920 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

