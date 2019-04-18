Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,011,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,625 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 15,304,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,184,000 after buying an additional 354,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after buying an additional 1,897,689 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,484,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. 914,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,820,206. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

