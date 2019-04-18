Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,369.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,578,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,982,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,535,375 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5,064.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,038,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 39,262,981 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,154,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,673,972,000 after purchasing an additional 604,791 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 31,525,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,641,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,619 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.61.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $70.35 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $75.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $18.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $442,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $348,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

