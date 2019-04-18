Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 130.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,697 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $318.69 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.62 and a 52 week high of $372.61. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). Illumina had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $867.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $296.53 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.97.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.53, for a total value of $1,001,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 329,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,158,525.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.51, for a total transaction of $949,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,113,802.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,826 shares of company stock worth $10,604,560 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

