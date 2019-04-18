USA Technologies (USAT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded USA Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital downgraded USA Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded USA Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on USA Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded USA Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. 14,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,308. The company has a market cap of $298.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.75. USA Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $16.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAT. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in USA Technologies by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 53.8% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

