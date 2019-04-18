US Well Services Inc (USWS) Given $10.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned US Well Services an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of US Well Services in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.90 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:USWS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. 88,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,794. US Well Services has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.44 million for the quarter.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

