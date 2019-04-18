Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) Position Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Universal Insurance worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UVE. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jon Springer sold 7,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 478,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,312,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stephen Donaghy purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 501,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,812,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $702,380. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVE opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

