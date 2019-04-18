United Therapeutics (UTHR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $98.77

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $98.77 and last traded at $100.19, with a volume of 19189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.65.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $124.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.81 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 14,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $1,627,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194 shares in the company, valued at $829,971.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,325 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after acquiring an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

