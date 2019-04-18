United Rentals (URI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have outperformed the industry year to date. Earnings estimates for 2019 have been trending upward over the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ optimism surrounding the stock. The company benefits from Project XL initiatives, prudent investments in fleet, accretive acquisitions and robust end-market demand. The overall construction market remained positive through 2018 and is likely to remain so in 2019 as well. Factors like an improving economy, Trump’s impetus to boost infrastructure, modest wage growth, low unemployment levels and positive consumer sentiments raise optimism surrounding the sector’s performance. Its focus on expanding geographic borders and product portfolio through acquisitions and joint ventures also bodes well. However, ongoing higher freight and fuel costs mar the growth prospects of the company.”

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on URI. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.82.

URI opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a twelve month low of $94.28 and a twelve month high of $181.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.49.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The construction company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $562,394.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dale A. Asplund sold 11,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,347 shares of company stock worth $8,276,837. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

