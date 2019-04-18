United Financial Bancorp (UBNK) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

UBNK has been the subject of several other reports. Sandler O’Neill cut United Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered United Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBNK opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.75. United Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

United Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $55.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. United Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Financial Bancorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brandon Craig Lorey sold 14,137 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $227,747.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin E. Ross sold 5,636 shares of United Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $87,865.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,313 shares of company stock valued at $388,843 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBNK. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in United Financial Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in United Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Financial Bancorp

United Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for United Bank that provides retail, commercial, and consumer banking services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as interest-bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, and time deposits.

