United Continental’s (UAL) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reissued their market perform rating on shares of United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Cowen currently has a $99.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $97.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $111.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. The company had a trading volume of 605,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,220. United Continental has a fifty-two week low of $65.45 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in United Continental by 12.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Continental by 26.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

