United Community Financial (UCFC) Rating Reiterated by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their hold rating on shares of United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on UCFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded United Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Community Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Community Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UCFC opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.58. United Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Financial will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 16,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $151,576.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares in the company, valued at $53,254.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 27,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,270,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 50,551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 506,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

