United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.40% of United Community Financial worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Financial by 201.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 18,809 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised United Community Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of UCFC stock opened at $9.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.58. United Community Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 27.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 16,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $151,576.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,254.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

