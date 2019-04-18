Unison Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in Entravision Communication (EVC) Stock

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communication by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,526,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,082,000 after purchasing an additional 579,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 337,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 491,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 247,655 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 814,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 174,227 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 289,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 154,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Shares of EVC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.97. 27,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. Entravision Communication has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Entravision Communication’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVC. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Entravision Communication and gave the stock a “buy evc” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/unison-advisors-llc-invests-272000-in-entravision-communication-evc-stock.html.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.