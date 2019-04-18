Unison Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (VTIP)

Unison Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.4% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 42,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.75. The stock had a trading volume of 403,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,297. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

