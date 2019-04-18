Unilever (UNIA) PT Set at €39.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) received a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UNIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($51.74) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.14 ($58.31).

Unilever has a 1-year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1-year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

