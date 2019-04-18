Unilever (ULVR) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,433 ($57.92) to GBX 4,380 ($57.23) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,234.09 ($55.33).

Unilever stock traded up GBX 125.50 ($1.64) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,503.50 ($58.85). The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,830 ($50.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,503.50 ($58.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 35.46 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $33.61. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

In related news, insider Mary Ma bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,153 ($54.27) per share, with a total value of £23,132.21 ($30,226.33).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

