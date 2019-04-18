Under Armour Inc (UA) Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,124 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Under Armour by 495.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Under Armour by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $453,084.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $19.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Under Armour Inc has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

