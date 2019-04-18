UK police arrest more than 100 in climate change protests

Police say they have arrested more than 100 individuals after climate change protesters blocked bridges and intersections in London.

The team Extinction Rebellion is coordinating a week of civil disobedience is that the failure to attack the causes of climate change.

On Monday, demonstrators blocked websites such as Waterloo Bridge across the River Thames, the Oxford Circus intersection and Parliament Square, and vandalized the headquarters of oil company Shell.

Beside Hyde Park, the team was ordered by police to restrict protests after hours of disturbance. Scores of demonstrators who refused to proceed were arrested — 113 by Tuesday morning.

Extinction Rebellion said”over 100 brave rebels” was arrested. It said protests would continue.