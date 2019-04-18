UK police arrest more than 100 in climate change protests

Police say they have arrested more than 100 individuals after climate change protesters blocked bridges and intersections in London.
The team Extinction Rebellion is coordinating a week of civil disobedience is that the failure to attack the causes of climate change.
On Monday, demonstrators blocked websites such as Waterloo Bridge across the River Thames, the Oxford Circus intersection and Parliament Square, and vandalized the headquarters of oil company Shell.
Extinction Rebellion said”over 100 brave rebels” was arrested. It said protests would continue.