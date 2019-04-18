ugChain Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, ugChain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $130,502.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.87 or 0.12778966 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00045639 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001039 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00025053 BTC.

ugChain Profile

UGC is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com . ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

