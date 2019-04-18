ugChain Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, ugChain has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One ugChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ugChain has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $130,502.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $673.87 or 0.12778966 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000245 BTC.
- Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00045639 BTC.
- Aurora (AOA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002396 BTC.
- Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.
- Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00025053 BTC.
ugChain Profile
Buying and Selling ugChain
ugChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for ugChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ugChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.