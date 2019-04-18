UDR (UDR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

UDR (NYSE:UDR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.55. UDR has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.98 million. UDR had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 495,761 shares in the company, valued at $22,140,686.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynne B. Sagalyn sold 4,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $192,876.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,289 shares of company stock worth $5,586,476 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth about $824,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in UDR by 148.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 518,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in UDR by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UDR by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in UDR by 50.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.