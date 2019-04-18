UBS Group Reiterates “€13.30” Price Target for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F)

UBS Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on F. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.38 ($21.37).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a fifty-two week low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a fifty-two week high of €9.08 ($10.56).

