UBS Group Downgrades Ecolab (ECL) to Neutral

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Edward Jones lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

NYSE ECL opened at $182.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $135.77 and a 52 week high of $186.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.05 per share, with a total value of $171,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,874.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 72,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $12,632,578.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,794 shares in the company, valued at $32,187,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,489 shares of company stock worth $51,945,415 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,641,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,452,158,000 after acquiring an additional 656,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,151,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,674,000 after acquiring an additional 304,832 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14,455.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,084,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,177,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,233,000 after acquiring an additional 135,035 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

