U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shares Sold by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,563,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,651,000 after buying an additional 3,143,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,129,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,933,000 after buying an additional 561,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,766,000 after buying an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,427,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,754,000 after buying an additional 465,927 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $723,318,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $50.67 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

