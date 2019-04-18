Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Bovie Medical Co. (BVX)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bovie Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BVX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bovie Medical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,189,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 140,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Bovie Medical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,189,334 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after buying an additional 140,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bovie Medical by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bovie Medical by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 391,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 284,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bovie Medical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 330,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN BVX opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Bovie Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Bovie Medical Company Profile

Bovie Medical Corporation, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical devices and technologies, and related medical products used in doctor's offices, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. The company provides electrosurgical products, including desiccators, generators, electrodes, electrosurgical pencils, and various ancillary disposable products used during surgical procedures in gynecology, urology, plastic surgery, dermatology, veterinary, and other surgical markets for the cutting and coagulation of tissue.

