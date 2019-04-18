Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $126,000 in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,766 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 74,834 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 465,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 509,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,072 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of HBM opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.36. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $351.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.75 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/18/two-sigma-investments-lp-invests-126000-in-hudbay-minerals-inc-hbm.html.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.