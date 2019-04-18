Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in DSP Group, Inc. (DSPG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in DSP Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 197,804 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 197,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,005,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,965,000 after purchasing an additional 41,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 180,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

DSPG opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $331.53 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.76. DSP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of DSP Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

