Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 168,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.28% of USA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of USA Technologies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of USA Technologies by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USAT opened at $5.07 on Thursday. USA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $298.80 million, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of USA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

USA Technologies Company Profile

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

