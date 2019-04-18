Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $722,000 in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (ASH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.23 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.80.

NYSE ASH opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $64.81 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.78 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 6,300 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,836.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Osama M. Musa sold 2,156 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $170,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,208. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

