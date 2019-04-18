Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $702,000 Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.26% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 46,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $6.92 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $420.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.37% and a negative return on equity of 107.77%. The business had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.22 million. Research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNMK. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

In other news, insider Hany Massarany sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $89,479.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 692,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Mendel sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $31,252.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,936 shares of company stock worth $1,055,632 over the last ninety days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

