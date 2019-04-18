TWIST Trading 19.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TWIST)

TWIST (CURRENCY:TWIST) traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. TWIST has a total market cap of $0.00 and $114.00 worth of TWIST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TWIST has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. One TWIST coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.85 or 0.02324705 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00009327 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000337 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00001412 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00001425 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TWIST Coin Profile

TWIST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2015. TWIST’s total supply is 219,246,204 coins. TWIST’s official website is twist.network . TWIST’s official Twitter account is @twist_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TWIST

TWIST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TWIST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TWIST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TWIST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

