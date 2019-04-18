Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.00 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Stephens set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

In related news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $66,871.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 38,130 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,288,000. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $36.32.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

