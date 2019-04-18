TrumpCoin (TRUMP) 1-Day Volume Tops $660.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 18th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a market capitalization of $146,213.00 and $660.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00025390 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00037465 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055690 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.30 or 0.03885806 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00001250 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

