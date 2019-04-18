Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 18,527 Shares of Exelon Co. (EXC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,316 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 18,527 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 53,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $2,667,942.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,874.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paymon Aliabadi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,142. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.37. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $38.40 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

