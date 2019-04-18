Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 1,492,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 811,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRIL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Trillium Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $8.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.24. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics Inc will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 71,860 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

