Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stake in Quanta Services Inc (PWR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,464,000 after purchasing an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,971,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,042,000 after buying an additional 207,321 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,612,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,045,000 after buying an additional 396,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,690,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,080,000 after buying an additional 618,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $40.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup set a $46.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $46,736.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,648.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,295 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,257. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

