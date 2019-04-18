Tributary Capital Management LLC Buys 16,600 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Twitter by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Vertical Group raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 24,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $741,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,092,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,875,491.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 782,189 shares of company stock valued at $24,220,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR opened at $34.70 on Thursday. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $908.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

