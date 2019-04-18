Trevali Mining Corp (TV) Insider Buys C$15,200.00 in Stock

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) insider Daniel Marinov bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,200.00.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.41 on Thursday. Trevali Mining Corp has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$1.26. The company has a market cap of $343.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$163.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trevali Mining Corp will post 0.0606451612903226 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TV. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$0.80 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. CIBC downgraded Trevali Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$0.50 target price on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$0.72.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

