Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Bought by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after acquiring an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,075,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,523,843,000 after purchasing an additional 190,871 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,717,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,226,000 after purchasing an additional 159,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,566,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,138 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.57, for a total value of $1,062,578.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,303,504.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $135.87 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $138.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

