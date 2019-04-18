Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $11.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $138.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $8,756,666.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,750,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,097,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock worth $15,566,097 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

