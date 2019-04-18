Traders Sell Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Strength (HPE)

Investors sold shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday. $22.34 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $69.00 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $46.66 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Hewlett Packard Enterprise had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Hewlett Packard Enterprise traded up $0.11 for the day and closed at $16.60

HPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 591,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $9,761,966.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,293,636 shares of company stock valued at $37,657,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 320,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,535,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,369 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 295,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,286 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,301,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,376,000 after purchasing an additional 54,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 134,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

