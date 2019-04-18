Traders Sell Shares of Exxon Mobil (XOM) on Strength (XOM)

Traders sold shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $78.74 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $156.92 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $78.18 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Exxon Mobil had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Exxon Mobil traded up $0.55 for the day and closed at $81.20

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

The firm has a market cap of $344.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.43. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $71.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 366,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after buying an additional 28,102 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,047 shares in the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 449,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

