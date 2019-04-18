Traders Buy Shares of Intrexon (XON) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $47.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $6.74 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.93 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Intrexon had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Intrexon traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $4.11

XON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrexon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Intrexon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 95,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $61,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 41,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,421 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intrexon by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intrexon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after acquiring an additional 38,864 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Intrexon by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,204,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,847,000 after acquiring an additional 81,918 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intrexon in the third quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Intrexon by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 182,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 77,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Intrexon (NYSE:XON)

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

